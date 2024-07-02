A lifeboat crew rescued five people from a pleasure craft after it ran aground near Lynn at the weekend.

Volunteers at Hunstanton RNLI rushed to their station after the alarm was raised by HM Coastguard just before 3pm on Sunday.

They launched the fast inshore lifeboat Spirit of West Norfolk within minutes of arriving.

The Spirit of West Norfolk was sent to the incident at the weekend. Picture: Chris Bishop/Hunstanton RNLI

The four-strong crew made their way to the mouth of the River Ouse at Lynn, reaching the scene at around 3.30pm.

After finding the grounded vessel, they picked up the five people on board - none of whom were injured - before returning to the lifeboat station to take them to shore.

The vessel's two crew members elected to remain on board and wait for the tide to re-float it.

The lifeboat returned to its station at 4.45pm, where it was cleaned down and made ready for service by the crew.