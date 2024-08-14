A lifeboat was launched in the early hours of this morning after receiving reports of a man in a tidal river.

Volunteers from Hunstanton RNLI were paged just after 2am to join other emergency services searching the Great Ouse in Lynn.

They launched the inshore lifeboat Spirit of West Norfolk and proceeded to the town, before searching the river in the area of the Ferry Steps, near the Tuesday Market Place, where the man was feared to have entered the river.

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat Spirit of West Norfolk joined the search for a missing man. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

The operation, which also involved HM Coastguard, a coastguard helicopter, and police, was called off after the man was found safe and well at an address in the town.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 5am, where it was then washed down, checked over, and refuelled ready for its next call-out.