A lifeboat was launched to help two people on a yacht after it ran aground near Lynn at the weekend - in the team’s first call-out of the year.

Hunstanton RNLI assisted a 21ft yacht after it became stuck near the entrance to the Lynn Channel in The Wash on Sunday, February 2.

The lifeboat was launched at around 6pm and made its way south to Lynn.

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat The Spirit of West Norfolk. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

After meeting the vessel and confirming all was well with the two people on board, the lifeboat and its four-strong crew waited for the incoming tide to refloat the yacht.

They accompanied the yacht into the mouth of the River Ouse, following upstream to pontoon moorings off Lynn’s South Quay, before returning to the station.

Reporting by Phoebe Cornell