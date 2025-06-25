Two people left stranded on a boat in The Wash were rescued by a lifeboat crew.

Volunteers at Hunstanton RNLI were paged by the Humber coastguard at 10am yesterday after a vessel was stuck on a sandbank off the Lynn channel.

Crews launched the inshore lifeboat, the Spirit of West Norfolk, but found they were unable to reach the cruiser because the tide was too low.

The Spirit of West Norfolk travelled to The Wash to rescue two people. Picture: Chris Bishop

After returning to the station to refuel and wash down the craft, the lifeboat station maintained contact with the pair on board the casualty vessel to ensure that they were safe and well.

At 2.45pm, they launched again to meet the cruiser and found it was able to proceed under its own power, with its crew remaining on board after being refloated by the incoming tide.

They then escorted it to the moorings in Lynn. Once the vessel was safely berthed, the lifeboat again returned to station at around 5.20pm to be washed down and refuelled.