Lifeboat returns to Hunstanton RNLI after undergoing minor repair work

Lifeboat B-848 Spirit of West Norfolk is back in action after undergoing some minor repair work on the Isle of Wight.

The lifeboat will be used by Hunstanton RNLI who respond to emergency calls and help those in trouble out at sea.

A spokesman from Hunstanton RNLI said: “B-848 Spirit of West Norfolk returned home to station after having some minor repair work done.

“B-895 relief boat from headquarters is now heading back down to Poole.

“Transferring the boats from truck to trailer isn’t something done easily.”

Pictured above, Hunstanton RNLI team transferring B-848 and B-985 onto a trailer.

Picture: Hunstanton RNLI