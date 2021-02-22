Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out his roadmap to lifting lockdown restrictions in England.

It means from next month all schools can return, people can socialise in parks and public spaces with another person, and some sports can also make a comeback.

It comes after nearly seven weeks of staying, working and educating at home following what was a dangerous surge in coronavirus cases.

Boris Johnson.

Despite the imminent easing of measures, the Prime Minister told Parliament this afternoon the 'stay at home message' would remain in place.

"The threat remains substantial, with hospital numbers only now starting to reduce to numbers back in April," said Mr Johnson.

"The data suggests both vaccines are resistant against the dominant strains of coronavirus. But no vaccine will ever be 100% effective and like any virus, covid-19 will mutate.

"Lifting lockdown will result in more cases, hospitalisations, and deaths. This would happen whenever lockdown is lifted, now or in six or nine months.

"There is therefore no credible route to a zero-covid world.

"It's crucial this roadmap should be cautious, but irreversible."

Mr Johnson said there was a need to relax measures in a cautious manner, but that before proceeding to the next round of easing restrictions — ministers would assess vaccination targets; vaccine reducing hospitalisation and deaths; pressure on NHS; and covid variants.

The easing of restrictions forms the first of four steps in the roadmap to lifting lockdown.

Chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has warned the government today another wave of cases could come about if lockdown restrictions are eased to quickly.

Below is the current roadmap to lifting lockdown in England:

March 8

All schools will return, as well as after-school sports and activities

Outdoor recreation with one other person is allowed, meaning people will be allowed to sit together in a park with a coffee, drink or picnic

Care home residents will be able to nominate one person to visit them

March 29

Larger groups will be able to meet outside, including in private gardens, up to a maximum of six people or two households

Tennis courts, golf courses and other outdoor sport facilities will re-open

Organised adults and children's sport, including grassroots football, will restart

The next stage of easing is expected to kick in from April 12, in five-week intervals, but all dates are dependent on the above four tests being met.

April 12

Non-essential retail, hairdressers, nail salons, gyms and outdoor areas in hospitality venues (such as beer gardens) set to reopen

Along with libraries, museums, zoos and theme parks

Self-contained accommodation will re-open, but people will only be able to stay with members of their household

May 17

Pubs, restaurants, cinemas, hotels, B&Bs and children's play areas set to open, with fans allowed back into sporting events

Most rules on social contact outdoors will be lifted, while mixing of different households will be allowed indoors

Up to 30 people will be allowed at weddings, funerals, wakes, receptions and christenings

June 21