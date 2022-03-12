A 66-year-old Lynn man has been sentenced for stealing meat from a town store

The theft of items worth £65 happened at the Food Warehouse premises on the town’s Hardwick Estate on February 5.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, in view of Barry Pegg pleading guilty to that offence, the prosecution withdrew a further matter of theft of underwear from Marks and Spencer in High Street on the same day.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court (54417693)

Solicitor Hugh Cauthery, mitigating, said his client had a number of previous convictions for theft and he committed the most recent offence while under the influence of drink.

He added: “He went with his best friend and was subjected to temptation. He confesses he tends to have a weakness when he gets into shops – he’s light-fingered.”

Pegg, of Highgate, was ordered to pay £33 compensation and £50 costs.

Co-defendant James Spaans, 31, of Portland Street, Lynn, is charged with the same two theft offences and also failing to provide a sample for a Class A drug test on February 5.

He did not attend court on Thursday and the matter was adjourned to March 23, with unconditional bail granted.