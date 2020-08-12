Light it Red campaign: King's Lynn venue joins in with UK 'day of action'

Lynn's Corn Exchange was turned red last night as part of a national initiative shining a light on the continuing crisis in the live events sector.

The 'Light it Red' campaign is to recognise the struggles theatres such as the Corn Exchange are faced with during the coronavirus pandemic period.

A social media post by the Alive Corn Exchange said: "Last night we #LightItRed to support fellow venues and individuals affected by the continuing crisis in the live entertainment and events sector."

The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn was lit up red on Tuesday night. Pictures: Ian Burt

A related #WeMakeEvents campaign has also been running calling on the government to offer the sector a lifeline following the lockdown period.

Tuesday saw this day of action raise awareness of the sector which organisers say is worth £100 billion and reportedly employs up to one million people across the United Kingdom.

Many venues across the nation took part in the campaigns including the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

A post by the London venue said: "Our events rely on countless suppliers, manufacturers and freelancers and we will all need to work together to make the shows of the future.

"Many livelihoods across the industry are now at stake and that's why we are supporting #WeMakeEvents and #LightItInRed today."

Many UK venues have been closed for five months due to the pandemic, while venues such as the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton have reduced seating capacity. The Princess has also closed its box office for the forseeable future.