Lockdown restrictions won’t stand in the way of a Lynn charity supporting those grieving the loss of loved ones this December.

Norfolk Hospice Tapping House are taking their annual Light Up A Life service online to support those who need it most.

Tapping House chief executive Lyndsay Carter said: “As Christmas approaches, we know that the grief following the loss of a loved one can feel overwhelming, and these feelings may feel even heavier following the events of 2020.

Spiritual Care Coordinator and Chaplain Sandro Dallas, Light Up A Life, Tapping House

“Light up a Life is our annual service to help you remember your family members and friends and to help you celebrate their memories. It is a service about reflection, prayers and to celebrate that person in a meaningful way.”

Normally the charity would extend an invitation to their service, but due to lockdown restrictions across England, they have decided to move the service online.

Lyndsey added: “We know a virtual service isn’t the same as attending a physical one; however, we hope this gives you the opportunity to remember and reflect during these difficult times.

A Previous Tapping House Hopice's Light up a Life festive service at St Edmund's Church, Hunstanton

“We will still be having our Light up a Life tree in the Hospice but unfortunately we cannot invite guests to come and view it.

“Instead, the tree will be filmed for the service. If you would like to request a star to send back to us or would like one of our Light up a Life bookmarks, please email fundraisingteam@norfolkhospice.org.uk”

Visit the charity’s YouTube channel ‘Norfolk Hospice Tapping House’ on Tuesday, December 8, at 6.30pm to watch the service. The video will remain on the channel indefinitely.

The charity’s phones will be manned by the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House bereavement support team until 8pm on Tuesday, December 8.