Internet service provider, Lightspeed Broadband, celebrated the ‘light speed’ progress of its full fibre network roll out in Lynn this week, with deputy leader of West Norfolk Council, Graham Middleton and cabinet member for environment, Paul Kunes.

The network will deliver future-proof, stable and ultra-reliable Gigabit Full Fibre internet 24 times faster than the average speeds currently available.

Thousands of homes and businesses across Lynn, from Terrington St Clement to North Wootton, will benefit.

The Lightspeed Broadband build team with Dave Axam, chief operating officer, LightSpeed Broadband, Paul Kunes and Graham Middleton, outside Lynn train station. (49465394)

The network build started in April with Lightspeed mobilising more than 100 engineers across 10 towns in south Lincs and West Norfolk.

Mr Middleton and Mr Kunes joined the Lightspeed team outside Lynn station, where they saw how it is laying their high capacity fibre-optic network under the streets of Lynn ahead of it being ready for residents to connect later this summer.

The speed of the work is possible due to advanced technology used and the fact that Lightspeed are prioritising the use of existing underground ducts and telegraph poles. This has also helped Lightspeed to reduce disruption.

Residents in Hunstanton will also be able to access Lightspeed’s full fibre broadband as the company recently announced it will be expanding its network to reach homes and businesses in 10 more towns across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Homes and businesses will be able to benefit from Lightspeed’s gigabit internet speeds which will enable a super smooth connection for simultaneous professional home working, streaming online entertainment, high speed gaming, and video calling, with no buffering, no lag or drop-outs.

Lightspeed’s mission is to unlock the full digital potential of communities underserved by their existing broadband infrastructure. It plans to bring its fibre network to 100,000 homes and businesses across the East of England by 2022 expanding to reach 1 million homes by 2025.

Mr Middleton said: “I welcome this investment into West Norfolk, especially as it improves the infrastructure of the borough. This is something that can help businesses thrive and, as demand for faster broadband increases from residents in the future, it’s fantastic to hear that residents’ needs will be catered for.”

Mr Kunes said: “I am delighted to see the Lightspeed Broadband investment coming to West Norfolk. As someone who has spent 40 years in the Telecoms industry, I understand the importance of having fibre connection directly to people’s homes and businesses. Improved connectivity will be essential as we move into a world where more people work from home.

“From an environmental point of view, I was pleased to hear that the company are mandated to use electrically powered, or hybrid, vehicles wherever possible, and that charging points are being installed at the engineers’ homes.”

Dave Axam, chief operating officer, Lightspeed said: “The build has been progressing at ‘light speed’ across the region as we are using existing underground ducts and telegraph poles to reduce disruption and minimise impact on the local area.”