A 10-year-old girl from West Norfolk has been awarded a Blue Peter badge after sharing her concerns over the impact of deforestation.

Tilney All Saints Primary School pupil Lily Dickson who has been learning about the effects of deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions wrote a letter to the BBC programme expressing her concerns. She said: “It must be awful to live in an area affected by deforestation and we must all help to do our bit to save the Earth.” Picture: SUBMITTED.