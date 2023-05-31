An eight-year-old girl who is part of a dance school in Lynn will be starring in a TV advert as well as having a string of acting jobs lined up.

You may have already spotted Lily Baker in an episode of BBC One’s Casualty which aired on Saturday, which she starred in along with her dad Malcolm.

Lily goes to Lynn’s Noise & Chance School of Dance and is a pupil as Elm Church of England Primary School and found her passion for acting last year.

Her latest project has been filming the new Muller yoghurt advert alongside her 10-year-old brother Toby. She was also an extra for a new Netflix series named Midtown, her scenes for which were shot last week.

Lily, who is represented by children's talent agent Sally King Agency, will also feature in BBC’s Dr Who’s Christmas special and she and Toby will potentially appear in a new ITV X series.

She one day dreams of becoming a Hollywood actress and wants to follow in her father’s footsteps.

Malcolm himself has appeared as Sir Tristan Leaky in the second series of Sister Boniface Mysteries.

He is also currently starring opposite names such as Larry Lamb and Jason Burrill in the feature film The 7th Man and later in the year is off to Hollywood to film the big budget movie 21st Century Cleo, in which he will play the role of Roar The Viking.

Lily’s dad Malcolm Baker (right) has featured in a number of films and TV series himself

Malcolm said: “She really enjoys it, her face lit up when she saw herself on TV on Saturday.

“It all started last year when we as a family were on Channel 5’s Bargain Brits and she got a taste for it. She likes helping the camera crew and filming with them.”

Lily, from Elm, is hoping to take her acting skills from screen to stage as well as she auditions with the King’s Lynn Players, hoping to join the cast of The Wizard of Oz.

“I used to be part of the Lynn Players and was the lion in The Wizard of Oz, so I think she wants to follow in my footsteps,” said Malcolm.