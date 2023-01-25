The local heat of the Rotary Young Chef competition was held at Springwood High in Lynn, with students from Years 10 and 11 from Springwood High, West Walton's Marshland High and Hustanton's Smithdon High taking part.

The competition is run annually by Rotary, covering the whole country, and encourages youngsters to learn cooking skills and enjoy their food.

Students have to create a menu and cook a two-course meal in two hours and are judged on taste, best use of ingredients and presentation. The winner and runner-up go on to the district final, to be held at West Suffolk College next month. If successful they can go to the national finals held in London.

Springwood food teacher Nicola Thompson, Trinity Rotary judge John Thorpe, Joshua Harvey, of Springwood, Ethen Wells, of Marshland; Smithdon assistant technician Holly Butcher, Lee Hollys-Whitby, of Marshland, judge Tony Bartlett, Lily Nicol, of Smithdon, and Andrea Claxton of Marshland.

Judges were John Thorpe, of Lynn Trinity Rotary Club, who organises the local competition, and Tony Bartlett, a retired professional chef.

The winner was Lily Nicol from Smithdon, who was runner-up last year. This year's runner-up was Joshua Harvey from Springwood. The judges commented: “The overall standard of cooking was high and Lily's and Joshua’s exceptional. Good luck to them both in the district heat and hopefully they will do well and go further.”

Mr Thorpe thanked the schools for taking part, Springwood and their food teacher Nicola Thompson for hosting, and the teachers from Smithdon and Marshland for encouraging their students to take part each year.

Lily Nicol with her winning certificate and prize, alongside judges John Thorpe and Tony Bartlett

Joshua Harvey with his winning certificate and prize, pictured with judges John Thorpe and Tony Bartlett

One of the students' dishes

One of the students' dishes

One of the students' dishes

