Line-up revealed at King’s Lynn Festival launch

The line-up for this year’s King’s Lynn Festival was announced at a launch event in the Bank House today.

A host of stellar names from the arts will be appearing during the two-week showcase, which runs from July 15 to 28.

Highlights will include a performance by impressionist turned pianist Alistair Magowan and the final night of Strictly Come Dancing finalist Giovanni Pernice’s nationwide tour.

Performances from the Halle Orchestra, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Big Band are also included in the schedule.

Festival chairman Alison Croose said the programme, for which ticket sales will begin in early April, offers something for everyone.

She said: “Our musical director, Ambrose Miller, has put together an exciting and inspiring programme filled with world-class performers for this year’s King’s Lynn Festival.

“We want to maintain the festival’s national standing while continuing to boost tourism and keep local businesses busy.”