A Lynn woman has started a crowd-funding campaign with NatWest to launch her innovative new business Valiant.

Valiant is a lingerie company that will sell underwear for women who have suffered from breast cancer or undergone surgery.

One breast cancer sufferer from Downham said: “You feel less feminine after you’ve lost a breast.

“You feel like you’ve lost your identity as a woman.”

Valiant’s chief executive Eleanor Howie said that she aims to help women who feel like they’ve lost their self esteem since breast cancer by creating fun, feminine pieces.

Eleanor’s inspiration came after her and her younger sister both underwent double mastectomies and reconstructive breast surgery aged just 24.

She told the Lynn News: “When you are going through a surgery like this you are prepared for a period of physical and emotional pain.

“It took me by surprise that there is so little out there in terms of suitable but still pretty underwear.

“Many women who’ve had this type of surgery are not able to wear underwired bras, and bras need to be lined with super soft fabric to they don’t irritate the scar tissue.

“I found that the majority of post mastectomy or generic non-underwired bras at best look like plain, dowdy medical garments.

“I found the process acclimatising to my new body difficult and upsetting and the lack of attractive lingerie added to my distress. I no longer felt feminine.”

This sentiment is echoed by one breast cancer sufferer from Downham who said: “I felt like I had lost my identity as a woman,

“Suddenly I was filling a plain white bra with sponge in order to feel normal.”

Eleanor knows this only too well: “I can’t describe the feeling of alienation when walking into a department store, knowing that there’s nothing there for you.

“I want women to feel beautiful and confident about themselves.”

Eleanor’s startup has raised just over £8,000, so she is now able to start making prototypes.

The instagram @valiantlingerie is where Eleanor does her research, posing the question to women about colours and fabrics, she also posts inspirational quotes that seem to align with her company’s key message.

