Ian Culverhouse has slammed the National League and accused them of 'holding a gun to the heads' of clubs by forcing unfair financial pressure on them.

The King's Lynn Town boss believes the governing body is wrong to threaten club's who can't continue their campaigns with demotion.

Lynn could be the next club to shut up shop because of the severe financial implications of playing matches behind closed doors.

King's Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse.

Dover Athletic called time on their season a week ago and are already facing FA charges for failing to fulfil fixtures – a retribution which could lead to heavy fines, a points deduction or demotion.

The Linnets could be the next ones in the dock if they follow suit after Saturday’s home game against Weymouth and Culverhouse feels the punishments are unjust as the club fights for its very survival.

“I think it would be an absolute disgrace if they punish teams in that way,” he said following the 5-1 home thrashing of Barnet on Tuesday night.

“They are holding a gun to the heads of clubs – it is not fair. If clubs can’t continue then why are you doing that? You’re threatening them with demotion? That’s poor, very poor.”

“At the moment it seems like they are trying to make us play for the promotion and that’s not fair on the people that can’t.

“Why are we playing for the sake of Notts County or Torquay to go up? I don’t get it. I think the communication between the league and the clubs is poor.”

The Walks stadium home of King's Lynn Town Football Club

Step one clubs voted to continue the campaign last week and club owner Stephen Cleeve admitted that he might be forced to shut the club with no fans – and very little income – coming through the turnstiles.

Relegation from and promotion to non-league's top flight is set to be scrapped – leaving the door open for sides towards the top to battle it out for a place in the English Football League.

Culverhouse used Lynn's blank Saturday to discuss the critical situation with his players before watching them turn on the style with their best performance of the season against the Bees.

“We had a chat when we were in on Saturday and we just said, ‘let’s control what we can control’," he revealed.

"We can control things out on the pitch, that is what we are in charge of. We can’t control all the other stuff. We’ll let them get on with it and what will be, will be.

"But like I have said before, it is very hard for a single owner to keep putting his hand in his pocket when he has no income coming in and the thing we have to bear in mind is this football club has to survive.

“We have been down this road before and it took us a long time to come back and now we have got to make sure we secure the future of this football club.

“We need to be thinking along those lines rather than can we carry it on. It is important we look after this football club."