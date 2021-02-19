King's Lynn Town Football Club remains uncertain if they will finish the current National League season after next week's two home games against Barnet and Weymouth.

The Linnets have been told to carry on playing after National League clubs voted against a proposal to end the season because of the growing financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And although the club have confirmed that they will fulfil their next two fixtures, what happens after that remains unclear with chairman Stephen Cleeve not prepared to keep spending thousands out of his own pocket on wages.

A statement on www.kltown.co.uk this afternoon read: "The club has the following update for it’s supporters following last evening’s announcement from the National League that the season is to continue after a majority of clubs voted against a proposal to end the season in light of the ongoing consequences caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are able to confirm that next week’s home National Leaguefixtures with Barnet and Weymouth will take place as scheduled but are unable to confirm that we will play any further fixtures after February 27 at this current time.

"As a club we do not wish to comment further at this time as the situation is one that continues to change and develop on a regular basis.

"At present our chairman is working very hard behind the scenes as he seeks clarity on the various scenarios in these unprecedented times.

"We will issue further updates on this situation when there is some firm news to report."