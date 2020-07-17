Linnets fans react to National League season ticket prices as club revise premier seating cost

There has been a mixed response among football fans to this week's announcement of King's Lynn Town FC's season ticket prices following promotion to the National League.

Some supporters have bemoaned the expensive prices, while others have stated they are prepared to pay extra to watch the Linnets at a higher standard following successive promotions on the pitch.

The club has revised its prices in the premier seating areas which have now been reduced to £500 as opposed to the originally announced price of £575 for both adults and concessions.