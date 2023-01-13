King's Lynn Town Football Club have praised a ‘fantastic gesture’ from Boston United after their National League rivals stepped in to help repair damage to the visiting facilities at The Walks.

The Linnets were left with unwanted vandalism following crowd disturbances during the New Year's Day game in West Norfolk.

Four people were arrested following clashes between rival supporters as trouble erupted during the second half.

Adam Crowther wheels away after scoring against Boston United on New Year's Day. Picture: Tim Smith. (61622070)

After the game, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve revealed that a small minority of Boston fans had also damaged the away toilets, kicking off toilet seats, smashing mirrors and pulling heaters off the walls.

On Wednesday, Boston United club secretary and commercial manager Craig Singleton and Pilgrims groundsman/maintenance manager Jim Portas paid a visit to The Walks to carry out the necessary repairs.

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: "I'd like to thank Boston United for their support and kind gesture.

"I offered to meet half of the costs involved but Boston United refused. I think they were embarrassed after what had happened.

"It just goes to show that there is still a lot of kindness in the game after an act such as this. I'd like to thank Boston chairman David Newton for his cooperation in this matter."

Mr Singleton said: "The chairman (David Newton) was keen to ensure any damage was repaired and because Stephen didn’t have a handyman available, our head groundsman/maintenance manager Jim Portas was enlisted to replace the broken toilet seats, mirror and screw a heater back to the wall.

"We enjoy good relations with King's Lynn Town Football Club and we look forward to that continuing in the future."

Linnets defender Aaron Jones was sent off in an ill-tempered affair, which Lynn won 2-1 - but the defender's red card has since been rescinded following an appeal to the Football Association.

Mr Cleeve said: "I've been asked a lot about our appeal on Aaron's red card, so for those of you that missed it, the club won the appeal and the red card has since been rescinded."

Tomorrow, the Linnets are back in National League North action when they host Peterborough Sports in a derby at The Walks.