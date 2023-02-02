A legendary Linnets footballer and NHS staff from Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been immortalised in steel as figures on a section of the National Cycle Network at the town’s Lynnsport complex.

The ‘portrait benches’ project has been rolled out in recognition of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year, with funding from the Department for Transport.

As part of a national campaign by walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, residents were invited to have their say on people they believed made a positive impact on their community in the last seven decades, while the Queen reigned.

Some of those at the unveiling of the steel figures at Lynnsport last Thursday

One of the figures nominated and chosen was the late legendary footballer, Malcolm Lindsay, who died last March. A prolific goal scorer for Lynn FC in the 1960s, he still holds the club record of 321 goals in 749 games. He also ran several pubs with his wife Pat, including The Bentinck.

He was selected alongside the collective staff at the QEH in recognition of their role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Considered to be at the heart of the community, the hospital employs 4,587 members of staff including nurses, doctors, porters, caterers, administrative staff and other health professionals.

Malcolm Lindsay when he played for Cambridge United

In total, 30 new life-sized steel figures are being installed across England to complement the existing 250 installed as part of the Portrait Bench campaign more than 12 years ago.

On Thursday, delegates gathered to unveil the Lynn figures at their new home on Route One of the National Cycle Network at the Lynnsport Leisure Centre on Greenpark Avenue.

Attendees included Malcolm Lindsay’s family, Lynn Football Club representatives, councillors and representatives of the hospital, Alive West Norfolk and the West Norfolk Council. They were joined by pupils from Howard Junior School including Malcolm’s great-grandson.

Malcolm Lindsay’s grandson David Major said: “As a family we’ve been so touched by the outpouring of love and support since the death of Malcolm.

Malcolm Lindsay's great grandson in front of the two steel figures

“It’s wonderful that grandad will be able to watch over his great grandson at football training.”

Paul Brooks, who is director of estates at the QEH, added: “We’re delighted that the community and Sustrans have chosen to honour our frontline health care staff.

“Every day health care workers go to work with the sole aim of providing the best possible care for members of our community.”

Clare Maltby, Sustrans England director, explained: “We’re committed to ensuring that the National Cycle Network continues to enable as many people as possible to walk, wheel, cycle, and run, and as ‘Paths for Everyone’ that they celebrate our local communities, cultures, and heritage.”