Fans and staff alike are mourning the loss of Robin Doe, 56, who worked as a club steward with King's Lynn Town Football Club.

Mr Doe, from North Lynn, who had been a supporter of the club for more than 20 years, passed away last week after a year-long battle with cancer.

And his wish to watch his beloved Linnets one more time was granted when he watched them in home action for one last time against Torquay United before Christmas.

King's Lynn Town Football Club steward Robie Doe, who has died, aged 56. (43993309)

A club spokesman said: "All at the football club were saddened to learn of the death of Robin last week.

"He had been a volunteer steward with us for the past two seasons, usually manning the area around the main seated stand.

"Robin was a popular figure, not only with his fellow stewards but the many supporters he assisted on a matchday at the ground. Everyone's thoughts at the club are with Robin's family and friends at this very sad time."

Connor Thrower, a fellow Linnets steward said: "Robin worked as a steward under the old ownership, then left for a few years and came back recently.

"One of his wishes was to be able to attend one last match to watch Kings Lynn town play. This was granted because of Jamie Farr (health and safety officer) and Jason Gant (head steward). Robin was very grateful for this.

"Everybody who came across him knew he was full of life and did nothing but laugh and smile at you.

"The character Rob was summed up by his volunteering, not only at King's Lynn Town Football Club, but also at the local British Heart Foundation and previously the Gateway Club."

A post on the Linnets' supporters' page read: "It's with great sadness to inform you all that our fellow supporter fellow steward Robin Doe sadly lost his short fight with cancer.

"Most of you would of seen Robin around the ground or perhaps on the steps to the main stand and would have been greeted with a laugh and smile. Robin will be sorely missed by all of his fellow stewards. R.I.P."

Originally born in Harlow, Mr Doe leaves behind four daughters and a step son.