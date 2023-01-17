Lynn Football Cub is opening its doors as a warm space in the hope of helping people who have suffered due to Covid-19.

The Linnets official charity partnership ‘Linnets In the Community’ has organised the weekly coffee morning named ‘we’re here for you’ to give people a warm safe space to go this winter.

“This will be an opportunity for anyone that has suffered following Covid-19 to get out there and re-engage with people of the community by visiting the local football club,” said Linnets In The Community manager Jodie Hopkins.

The Walks stadium home of King's Lynn Town Football Club. (61884357)

“Coming to the club provides a different environment and this could be enough to have an impact on someone just by getting them out the house for a few hours.

“The target beneficiaries are people over 50 and people that aren’t working.”

Linnets In The Community has spoken with a local professor of public health based in Lynn, Jodie said: “He informed us that our town is lacking in mental health support following the impacts of Covid-19, in particular specific areas. North Lynn, South Lynn and Fairstead are in the top percentage that are struggling.

Feel good Friday's will be held at The Walks Stadium (61884272)

“Here there is a lot of the older generation that lost contact with people during Covid-19 as they weren’t able to go and meet them and they don’t use social media.”

The group wants to engage as many people as possible into attending the coffee mornings each Friday and wants to spread the message that nobody has to feel lonely throughout the rest of the month.

“Launching this plan now helps ensure no-one needs to feel lonely in the weeks ahead especially with winter well and truly here.

“We are committed to providing a warm safe place to go this winter through working with Norfolk Community Foundation and becoming a registered ‘Community Hot-Spot’.

“We want to make a difference to people within our area.”

The first coffee morning was held on Friday, January 6 and will run weekly until Friday, March 31.

It’s a free to attend event taking place at the Walks Stadium and will be open from 10am-noon.