Football fans will be able to watch Linnets matches on a big cinema screen, with all proceeds going to the club during the challenging pandemic period.

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve said the move is "as close as we can get you to a match atmosphere at the moment" due to the current government restrictions.

With fans unable to attend the club's matches at stadiums, the club has decided to team up with the borough council and Alive West Norfolk to screen the matches at the Corn Exchange instead.

The King's Lynn Town management team whose club will now be screened at the Corn Exchange on a big screen

Tickets will be limited to 100 and will be on tables of six to comply with current regulations.

Neil Gromett, managing director of Alive West Norfolk said “We are delighted to be able to support our local football team as well as giving fans an opportunity to enjoy the game together.

"We have the space at the Corn Exchange and the home games fitted in well with a number of events we will be announcing over the next couple of weeks."

Mr Cleeve has thanked the council and Alive West Norfolk, as well as supporters for their continued support.

The chairman added: "It is brilliant news that supporters will be able to watch the game live screened at the Corn Exchange. Bringing the fans together to enjoy the match and show their support is fantastic."

The whole ticket prices will go to the club, to help with current costs during the uncertain pandemic period.

Fans are currently able to live stream matches for £12 but some are missing the atmosphere of watching the game with friends and fellow supporters.

Tickets can be purchased via the King’s Lynn Town FC website and will be sold strictly on a first come first served basis. The bar will be open with table service and merchandise as well as matchday programmes will be available at the Tuesday Market Place venue.