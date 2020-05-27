King's Lynn Town handed another promotion boost as Football Association agree to extend National League season
Published: 12:37, 27 May 2020
King’s Lynn Town have received another promotion boost today after the Football Association announced it has granted the National League an extension to its season.
The decision means the National League can hold play-offs beyond the end of May deadline.
Following a meeting last Thursday, FA Council members had been asked to vote on the proposal, which has now been granted.
