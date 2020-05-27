Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Town handed another promotion boost as Football Association agree to extend National League season

By Greg Plummer
Published: 12:37, 27 May 2020

King’s Lynn Town have received another promotion boost today after the Football Association announced it has granted the National League an extension to its season.

The decision means the National League can hold play-offs beyond the end of May deadline.

Following a meeting last Thursday, FA Council members had been asked to vote on the proposal, which has now been granted.

