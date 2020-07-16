The National League's proposal for concluding the 2019-20 season for its top two tiers has been ratified, the Football Association has announced

Almost a month after the National League North declared Lynn as champions, the Linnets' promotion has finally been signed and sealed.

Clubs voted to decide final standings on an unweighted points-per-game basis on June 17, subject to FA Council approval, with Barrow declared champions of the National League, Ian Culverhouse's side winning the National League North title and Wealdstone the National League South.