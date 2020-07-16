Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Town's promotion is finally ratified by the Football Association

By Greg Plummer
Published: 19:49, 16 July 2020
 | Updated: 19:49, 16 July 2020

The National League's proposal for concluding the 2019-20 season for its top two tiers has been ratified, the Football Association has announced

Almost a month after the National League North declared Lynn as champions, the Linnets' promotion has finally been signed and sealed.

Clubs voted to decide final standings on an unweighted points-per-game basis on June 17, subject to FA Council approval, with Barrow declared champions of the National League, Ian Culverhouse's side winning the National League North title and Wealdstone the National League South.

