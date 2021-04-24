National League

King's Lynn Town 0 Dagenham and Redbridge 3

King's Lynn Town produced one of their worst home performances of the campaign as they slumped to defeat against Dagenham and Redbridge this afternoon.

First half goals from William Wright and Angelo Balanta left Lynn with a mountain to climb at the interval and it got even worse at the start of the second half after Matthew Robinson added a third for the Essex outfit.

Compared to recent displays Lynn were miles off it as Dagenham and Redbridge made it three National League wins on the bounce.

Before the game, Lynn players paid their respects to Lee Calton and Paul Johnson – two stalwart supporters who tragically lost their lives earlier in the month.

Mr Calton's nephew Jacob Bromfield laid a wreath in the centre circle before his life was remembered with a minute's applause while a handful of his closest friends were allowed in to pay their tributes to the 38-year-old.

King's Lynn Town players pay their respects to stalwart supporters Lee Calton and Paul Johnson who tragically lost their lives earlier this month. Picture: Tim Smith (46521433)

The visitors almost got off to the perfect start in the opening minute after Liam Gordon delivered a teasing ball across the face of goal but Angelo Balanta was unable to get on the end of it.

Ten minutes later Will Wright exchanges passes with both Joseph Jones and Balanta but his fierce shot struck the body of Kyle Callan-McFadden.

The injury woes of Cameron King continued as the playmaker was forced off with another injury in the opening quarter of the match.

While King was getting treatment off the pitch and the hosts were temporarily down to ten men, the Daggers took the lead through Paul McCallum who headed home a William Wright cross from the right.

It took Lynn all of 34 minutes to cause the Dagenham backline any cause for concern after Michael Gash's deflected shot was collected by Elliott Justham.

Eight minutes before the break Sonny Carey robbed Kenny Clark of possession just inside the Daggers half and went on a charging run before Elliott Johnson's intervention resulted in the ball going behind for a corner.

Mr Calton's nephew Lee Bromfield with a wreath in the centre circle at The Walks before kick-off. Picture: Tim Smith (46521435)

Lynn's bright few minutes went to waste when the visitors doubled their advantage two minutes later.

A flowing move was ended by Balanta who rifled home into the top corner after receiving the ball with his back to goal.

Carey bent an effort wide for the hosts as the interval loomed but Lynn were flat for long periods of the first half and devoid of ideas.

Any hopes Lynn had of hauling themselves back into the game were eradicated a minute after the restart as Matthew Robinson was allowed the freedom of the penalty area to head home Mauro Vilhete's centre.

The closest Ian Culverhouse's side came to finding the back of the net came in the 52nd minute when Tyler Denton's curling free-kick was clawed away by Justham.

Substitute Michael Gyasi was denied by the legs of Justham late on

King's Lynn Town: Richardson, Callan-McFadden (Gyasi 61), Clunan, Gash, Fleming (Jackson 46), King (Babos 17), Carey, Denton, Coleman, Baggott, Howard. Subs not used: Kiwomya and Payne.

Dagenham and Redbridge: Justham. Wright, Clark, Johnson, Vilhete, Jones (Rance 71), Khan (Sagaf 53), Robinson, Gordon, Balanta (Wilson 46), McCallum. Subs not used: Reynolds and McQueen.

Scorers: McCallum 16, Balanta 39, Robinson 46.