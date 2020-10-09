He has enjoyed a successful start to the season on the pitch, and off it a King’s Lynn Town F.C. player has been showing his support for Lynn's hospital.

Linnets full back Aaron Jones has pledged £400 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Maternity Bereavement Suite campaign after receiving the Vanarama Man of the Match award on Saturday at The Walks.

Long-standing King’s Lynn fan Richard Whiley and Katharine Cross of the Traditional Media Agency match-funded the £200 Aaron received for his performance in front of the BT cameras against Yeovil Town.

Aaron Jones with his Vanarama Man of the Match award cheque which went to the Jay Jones Charity for Sick Children. The defender has also backed the QEH Maternity Bereavement Suite through match-funding from Richard Whiley and Katharine Cross of TTMA (The Traditional Media Agency). Picture: Vanarama National League

And the defender has asked for this £400 to go towards the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s campaign for a dedicated facility for families from our community who sadly lose their babies either during, or shortly after, birth.

Aaron, who lives in Caister-on-Sea said: “I would love to support the bereavement suite at the King’s Lynn hospital. I am delighted to help them and the match-funding received will go towards that.”

The 26-year-old footballer’s parents Albert and Mandy set up the Jay Jones Charity for Sick Children after Aaron’s elder brother Jay died in October 1992 having been born in August that year.

Aaron Jones' mother with Jay Jones who was born prematurely and sadly died in October 1992. Picture: SUBMITTED

His parents decided to set up the charity in his name to help fund the Children’s Ward and Special Care Baby Unit at the James Paget Hospital, where Jay was looked after for most of his short life.

They have raised over £100,000 to date including an incubator and a new baby monitor for the Great Yarmouth hospital.

Aaron said: “Jay was born three weeks premature and only weighed four pounds and 14 ounces. He was really unwell and the valve in his heart was too small.

Aaron Jones' grandparents including former Norwich City chairman Jimmy Jones MBE with Jay. Picture: SUBMITTED

“He was transferred to Great Ormond Street for an operation which did not work so unfortunately he was only with us for a couple of months. It was absolutely devastating for my mum and dad.

“From my perspective I was not born and it’s definitely a case of I would have loved to have met him and the charity is an amazing thing which keeps memories of him alive.”

Jay would have been 28-years-old now and would have been the middle brother of Aaron, 26, and his older brother Jamie, 30.

Aaron added: “It’s been a traumatic experience for the family and I would love to have Jay around. I think about him all the time and love him very much so it is now about honouring his legacy and raising funds for parents for the support they need.”

Having a dedicated facility at Lynn’s hospital will make a positive difference to the experience ofparents when they are going through their most difficult time after their loss.

If you would like to donate like Aaron visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite

And for more information on the Traditional Media Agency (TTMA) who march-funded Aaron's Man of the Match funds visit https://ttma.uk/