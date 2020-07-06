Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Town striker still undecided about his future with National League outfit

By Greg Plummer
Published: 17:09, 06 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:30, 06 July 2020

The future of King's Lynn Town striker Adam Marriott is still uncertain – but he hasn't ruled a possible return to The Walks.

Marriott has spoken to the Lynn News about his future as he ponders one last crack at full-time football.

The Linnets are understood to be keen to agree fresh terms with Marriott, who has plundered 58 goals in only 76 appearances for the Walks outfit since joining them from Boston United.

