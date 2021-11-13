Football fans hoping to get a glimpse of two Hollywood superstars are likely to be disappointed this afternoon.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – joint owners of Wrexham Football Club – were expected to make a surprise visit to Norfolk this weekend as their side take on King's Lynn in the National League.

But any chance of the duo turning up at The Walks have been dashed by the Red Dragons who Tweeted that they won't be at the game earlier this week.

The Hollywood pair watched the Welsh outfit for the first time at Maidenhead United last month.

Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, known for his role as Ron in the cult sitcom 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia', took over affairs at the Racecourse Ground back in February.

Their high-profile takeover of the non-league club caused a media storm earlier this year with the acting duo adored by millions of people all over the world.

Injuries and suspensions have probably stopped Wrexham living up to expectations following the takeover by McElhenney and Reynolds and the high-profile appointment of Phil Parkinson as manager.

The the third oldest professional club in the world – tipped by many for automatic promotion this season – has recruited players who have dropped down to the National League from the Football League.

Manager Parkinson, who as a player notched up more than 500 appearances for Bury and Reading, has also been in the dugout at Colchester United Hull City, Charlton, Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland.

It promises to be an intriguing clash, with or without Reynolds and McElhenney, who are rumoured to have invested a huge seven-figure sum at the Racecourse Ground.