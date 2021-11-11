King's Lynn Town Football Club says it will issue banning orders to any of the individuals involved in the crowd disorder against Walsall at The Walks.

It is alleged that a female steward was assaulted during the FA Cup tie last weekend while rival supporters were involved in a number of coin-throwing incidents.

Jamie Farr, the club's health and safety officer, said: "Following on from Saturday's match with Walsall the club have been working closely with police to identify both home and away fans.

The King's Lynn Town players during a one-minute silence. Picture: Tim Smith. (52898566)

"Reviewing its own CCTV and third party footage from the BBC and other sources, we can’t comment too much on individuals due to on going police investigations, but the club will look to impose its own sanctions separate to any police action.

"This will be in the form of banning those identified as the club does not wish these people to come to the walks and in no way will condone such behaviour."

Earlier in the week, police confirmed that officers were called to the stadium following what they described as "reports of anti-social behaviour at a football match".

They added that two teenagers, who can't be named due to legal reasons, had since been arrested in connection with the incident.