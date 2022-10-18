King's Lynn Lions Club presents cheques to charities at Knights Hill Hotel
Published: 10:26, 18 October 2022
| Updated: 10:28, 18 October 2022
Several West Norfolk charities have been boosted after Lynn Lions Club handed over cheques at a presentation evening last week.
On Thursday evening, the club gathered at Knights Hill Hotel to present the charities - Alan Hudson Centre, One to One, King's Lynn Guides, Lavender Hill Mob Theatre and the Samaritans - with the money raised.
The funds were collected at a weekend event at Norton Hill in August, with help from the venue and the owner of the train tracks who put on train rides.
John Groom, member of Lynn Lions Club, said: "The presentation went very well indeed."
All the money raised was evenly shared out between the five charities.