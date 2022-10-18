Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Lions Club presents cheques to charities at Knights Hill Hotel

By Molly Nicholas
-
Published: 10:26, 18 October 2022
 | Updated: 10:28, 18 October 2022

Several West Norfolk charities have been boosted after Lynn Lions Club handed over cheques at a presentation evening last week.

On Thursday evening, the club gathered at Knights Hill Hotel to present the charities - Alan Hudson Centre, One to One, King's Lynn Guides, Lavender Hill Mob Theatre and the Samaritans - with the money raised.

The funds were collected at a weekend event at Norton Hill in August, with help from the venue and the owner of the train tracks who put on train rides.

Pictured fourth on the left Margaret and John Groom (King's Lynn Lions Club) presented cheques to, Toni Bird (Alan Hudson Treatment Centre) Pat Gray (Samaritans) Gail Robinson (Gaywood Guides Group) Tim Rock (Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Group).
Lynn Lions Club presenting cheques to charities from The Norton Hill weekend, Toni Bird (Alan Hudson Treatment Centre ) Wisbech receives cheque from John Groom
King's Lynn Lions Club presenting cheques to charities, Tim Rock (Tlavender Hill Mob Theartre Group) receives cheque from John Groom
Pat Gray (Samaritans) receives cheque from John Groom (King's Lynn Lions)
Lynn Lions Club presenting cheques to charities from The Norton Hill weekend, Pictured Gail Robinson (Gaywood Guides) receives cheque from John Groom
Charities at Knights Hill. King's Lynn
John Groom, member of Lynn Lions Club, said: "The presentation went very well indeed."

All the money raised was evenly shared out between the five charities.

