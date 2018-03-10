Lions’ leader represents Swaffham group at royal reception

The head of a Swaffham charity group has had an audience at Buckingham Palace as part of her organisation’s centenary celebrations.

Swaffham Lions president Pam Tallon was invited to attend a reception in the capital last Thursday, alongside club representatives from across the country.

The event was hosted by the organisation’s patron, the Countess of Wessex and rounded off a year of celebrations to mark the centenary of the Lions movement.

Events in Swaffham included a civic reception hosted by the town mayor and a string of fundraisers.

More than 150 people also attended a thanksgiving service held at the St Peter and St Paul church in November.

Meanwhile, the club also welcomed its district governor, Derek Prior, to its latest meeting. A new member, Brian Rayner, was also inducted into the club at the meeting.