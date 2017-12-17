Lions’ share for 550 diners in Hunstanton

Over-60s from West Norfolk flocked to the annual Hunstanton and District Lions’ Turkey and Tinsel lunch at the United Service Club in the town.

Lion Chris Holt, who organised two sittings a day over seven days, invited the mayor Adrian Winnington and wife Catherine to attend the last day of lunches.

Mr Winnington said: “I’d like to thank all the Lions and their helpers for putting on these lunches, the team at the United Services Club for the delicious food and the Mars in the community team for their assistance.”

The lunches were started by Lion Ian Wallis and the late Peter Mills nine years ago to provide a budget Christmas dinner and event for residents. It has been held in several locations over the years but has taken place at United Services Club for the last six years.

Lion Peter Sutton said: “We are very grateful to the Mars volunteers who have worked their socks off to make the lunches so enjoyable for our diners, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Pictured above, Peter Sutton, Sheila Crake, Michael Ruston, Sharon Noble and Catherine Williams with the Mayor and Mayoress and diners from Hunstanton, Snettisham and Lynn.