King’s Lynn will be a riot of colour on Sunday, August 22 when thousands of runners pull on their trainers for the Asda Foundation GEAR 10K and Bespak by Recipharm Mini GEAR.

As one of the region’s most popular charity road runs, the event is expected to generate a huge cash boost for a host of good causes.

Run For All, are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of road closures will be necessary to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

2019 Gear 10K. (49939844)

The GEAR 10K starts at 9am, followed by the Mini GEAR – a 1.2 mile fun run - at 11:30am. A number of town centre roads will be affected along with London Road and Wisbech Road, while Tuesday Market Place will be closed from 4am until 4pm. Emergency vehicle access will be retained throughout the event.

A number of Town centre roads will also be affected including St James’s Street, Tower Street, Tower Place, Milfleet, and Chapel Street from 8am to 10am. Both London Road and St James’s Road will be closed from 8am to 10.45am whilst traffic is maintained southbound on London Road. Finally, Wisbech Road and Clenchwarton Road will be closed fully from 8am to 11am. Parking suspensions will also be installed around the Town centre along with London Road.

King Street, South Quay, Church Street, Boal Street and Stonegate Street will be closed from 8am to 1pm in order to facilitate the Mini GEAR starting at 11:30am.

2019 Gear 10K. (49939910)

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, said: “The GEAR 10K is an extremely popular run that does so much to support some excellent causes. It is enjoyed by runners from across the region.

“Unfortunately with a run of this scale, some road closures are necessary to ensure the safety of all involved. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will work very hard to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.”

See details of road closures here