A historic town centre building which was formally the headquarters of the Labour Party is set to go up for auction.

Potential buyers of 78 Chapel Street, a freehold Grade II-listed property with a “wealth of potential”, have been given a guide price of £250,000 by Auction House East Anglia.

Spanning three floors, the building has most recently been used as offices, but the auctioneers say the versatile internal space could lend itself to a variety of uses, pending the necessary consent.

The listed Chapel Street property has been given a guide price of £250,000. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

The ground floor currently contains two offices, a kitchen, dining area and toilets, with stairs leading to the upper floors.

The first floor houses an open-plan office space with various storage cupboards, while the second floor provides access to an additional unused area.

Built in the late 18th century, the brown-brick terraced building was extended to the rear in the 19th century and again to the south side in 2010.

The property is currently used as an office space. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Despite being updated over the years, auctioneers say the property has retained its original character, including “charming features such as the timber-panelled doors with four-vane fanlights and cast-iron boot scraper”.

Located in one of the most historic quarters of Lynn, the property is situated at the junction of Chapel Street, St Ann’s Street and St Nicholas Street.

It was previously home to the Labour Party headquarters from the 1970s to 1990s.

Auction House East Anglia says the building could present an “enticing opportunity, whether that be as a long-term investment or a new venture that explores other potential uses for this prominent property”.