Following the news that local radio station KL.FM will be coming to a close next week, loyal listeners have thanked those involved.

Monday will be the final day of the station, which will become Greatest Hits Radio as part of a major shake-up.

Among those who have enjoyed listening to KL.FM over the years is Martin Shirley, who would sometimes appear on the show, known as Martin the Leccy Man.

Simon Rowe during the KL.FM Toy Appeal

He said: “A lot of hard work has been done behind the scenes to incorporate the interests of the town and to promote local causes.”

Lisa Rudd once co-hosted the breakfast show and said she took part in many competitions on the show. She described the loss of the station as “sad times”.

Tributes to KL.FM staff including Simon Rowe have been flooding in.

Lisa Rudd is among those who have paid tribute to KL.FM, which comes to a close on Monday

Sara Nurse of West Norfolk Carers said: “A huge thank you to Simon Rowe and KL.FM who have supported us and our young carers over many years, Easter Eggs, Christmas presents, interviews and the best breakfast in bed with Si, and so much more.

“The difference you have made to our young carers has been amazing and the smiles on their faces, you will truly missed. All the best for your future adventures.”

Tina Beale said: “I would like to wish the KL.FM team all the best. They will all be totally missed. I personally have listened since day one.

KL.FM's Simon Rowe and Glenda Bertram enjoying the sunshine at Sandringham

“Simon and the team have also supported the club I run (West Norfolk Mencap). We feel extremely grateful for all the gifts and support. My husband and myself also won the volunteer section of the heroes award this year.

“Lynn will be a very quieter place without the station. We are all losing good friends who bring a smile to a lot of faces.”

Ryan Chappell also spoke about his fondness and said: “KL.FM helped me over the years especially two-years-ago when they allowed me to express my mental health story to others and allow it to be broadcast on the radio to show others that it’s OK to feel down!”

Helen Miller used to work in the sales department with Simon Rowe and Adam Newstead both being a part of the team at the time.

She said: “I loved every minute of my days there as it felt like a second family and the fun we all had together was brilliant.

“I would like to wish everyone luck for the future and KL.FM will always have a place in my heart.”

John Bultitude also worked as a reporter and newsreader at KL.FM, his first job in the radio industry.

Mr Bultitude said: “The station was special for two reasons. Firstly the team was incredibly dedicated on and off air. No one counted their hours and would all go the extra mile.

“All my colleagues wanted to ensure the station was the best it could be. There are too many great names to list but I do want to single out Simon Rowe who helped me so much when I started out and remained a pleasure to work with whether I was in the newsroom or on air.

“The listeners were also so important. Whether supporting through advertising, contacting the station with news stories or just listening, a radio station is only as good as those loyal people who back you.”

Lucy Smith said: "Two years ago my Grandad had his aviary broken into and all his birds stolen. KL.FM did a piece on it and worked with Vets4Pets to bring him new birds. KL.FM made a video on YouTube (See below).

"Me and family would like to say a big thank you to Simon and the team. Brian's new birds are still going strong."

Listener Emma Littler said her earliest memory was listening to Steve Bradley on the breakfast show on Christmas Day while eating her breakfast cereal.

She said: “I won countless CDs and tickets to S Club and Girls Aloud thanks to all their competitions. KL.FM has been a staple in the community and it wouldn’t have happened without the hard work of the presenters. Notably Simon Rowe who has entertained us for 22 years (I think!).

“The community will miss everyone and I don’t think Bauer Media realise what a gem they are throwing away!”

Rosie Wright, of Driving Miss Daisy commented: “Good bye to you all, I have listened to your amazing station everyday for years. I love all the local updates and competitions.”

More than 180 people commented on social media in response to a post by the Lynn News asking for tributes.

Danielle-Matt Steward-Loveridge posted: “Support for the community through good times and bad. Presenters that knew the local area so could relate to the local people.”

Emma Bussey said: “The best radio station I’ve ever tuned in to. I love the variety of music and Simon Rowe is the most amazing guy you could meet. I’m actually really shocked and saddened by this news.”

Sally Beadle, also known as Crazy Bananas, posted: “Such a shame that KL.FM is ending.

“It’s not what the community that listens to it wants. I don’t understand why something so great would be stopped. A huge thank you to all at KL.FM who have worked so hard over the years.”

Rhiannon, 17, goes to Churchill Park school. She first started communicating with KL.FM when she was 12, initially talking only to Simon Rowe.

The whole station embraced her and over the years she has met every single member of the main KL.FM on air team completing her photo collection in February with Ryan and Alister.

Her mother Janet said: "She communicated with them mostly daily sometimes many times a day with texts which took her time to learn to do.

"Then she got the confidence to call in. She will miss them on the school run and the feeling that they are her special friends. Si even took her to her prom last year with his son Jake and helped her walk down the red carpet.

"KL.FM helped to transform her into the confident person she is today. They embraced her disability rather than shy away from it. Every single one of them will be a huge loss to Rhiannon and the whole community. They are without doubt a very special group of people who cared about their listeners and our community will have a huge hole after they are gone."

Listener Nicky Bailey said: "KL.FM have had a massive impact in our lives and not just from their cheerful voices on a gloomy day.

"They awarded my son a young heroes award which was an incredible experience for him. That led on to a studio tour and him becoming "Radio Boy" and co-presenting the breakfast show with Charles Dennett for a week.

"The whole team are really fantastic people (especially Si!) and they've helped the community in countless ways. We will miss them all and treasure our memories with them forever."

Read more Kings Lynn