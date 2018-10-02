Litcham School students rally to raise money in memory of Sam

Second annual sponsored walk for student Sam Alger at Litcham Secondary School. (4389134)

On your marks, get set, run! Litcham School students turned out in their hundreds on Tuesday to raise money in memory of a former student.

More than 800 students laced up their running shoes to sprint, jog or walk around their school field and raise money in Sam Alger’s memory.

Sam, who worked as a sports analyst for The Qatari Stars Football League, in Doha, died in Spain in June 2016.

His mother, Elieen Pavey, who works at Litcham School as a pastoral care manager, said: “The Pavilion Charity has been set up to raise money towards building a new school pavilion.

“As a family we felt this was such a positive goal to work towards in Sam’s memory. The funds raised to date for The Pavilion Charity now stands at an amazing total in excess of £71,000.”

This year’s race winners were Finlay Jarvis and Brooke Ewan in joint first place, Ruby Thrower came in second, and Lucas Bower took home third place.

Ms Pavey added: “What an incredibly special Tuesday morning with the whole school coming together to take part in Sam’s run, jog or walk.

“Blessed with a blue sky and brilliant sunshine, we took time together first to remember all the precious people we have loved and lost with a minute’s applause, then everyone made their way to the start line.

“It was a moment I will always remember, seeing the stream of around 800 people from our tiny reception children through to year 11s and staff filling the perimeter of the field.

“I was so happy that my son Rob, Sam’s older brother, with Sam’s dear friend Ryan, both past Litcham students, were there to run and share in the moment, too.”

Ms Pavey said it was a “real pleasure” to hand out certificates and congratulate every runner as they crossed the finish line.

She said: “Many people were so determined with their own personal challenges set and difficulties to overcome.

“Mrs Bullimore took the microphone, as we sung together, closing the event with Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds.

“I would like to extend a huge congratulations and thanks to everyone who took part in Sam’s run, to Mrs Thorarinsson and the PE department for making it happen and to all the friends and family members for their sponsorship.

“Litcham School is an unbelievably strong, kind and caring community and on behalf of myself and all Sam’s family, we are so grateful.”