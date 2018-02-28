Literary boost for school library

Bookshelves at one Lynn primary school are now fuller than ever thanks to donations from publishers across the country.

Russell Jones, the English lead at St Edmund’s Academy, said the school’s librarians wanted to encourage more children to use the facility, and year six student Veronika thought of the idea of a book of the week.

Pupils at St Edmund's Academy in King's Lynn with new books thanks to donations from book publishers. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Children then began asking for book donations from publishers around the country and had a huge response, with more than 100 books donated.

Mr Jones said they were also given more than 50 books in Lithuanian and Latvian for the children who speak English as an additional language.

Pictured are pupils in the library. Photo: SUBMITTED.