Traditions, music and community spirit were all integral to celebrating the 100th anniversary of a song and dance festival.

It has been a century since the Lithuanian Song and Dance Festival began, with the community making sure it was celebrated.

The event is one of Lithuania’s most cherished festivals.

The Lithuanian choir at the tree planting ceremony

To mark the momentous occasion, an oak tree was planted to represent strength, resilience, and the enduring connection between Lithuania and Lynn.

The tree was chosen for its deep cultural significance in Lithuanian folklore, where oak trees often symbolise endurance, wisdom, and the connection between people and nature.

Audrone Mordasiene, leader of the Lithuanian community, said: “As the newly planted oak tree grows and thrives, so too will the relationship between Lithuania and King’s Lynn, rooted in mutual respect and a shared appreciation for culture and nature.”

The vocal ensemble ‘Laisve’ was at the tree planting ceremony singing traditional Lithuanian songs .

Audrone added: “Laisve infused the event with a powerful sense of national pride and heritage.

“Their melodic voices, echoing the songs of the festival, created a serene atmosphere as the oak was gently placed into the soil.”

The members of Gayton Conservation Group and their leader John Hayes supported the occasion and invited a local Tree Officer, who provided his expertise in planting and nurturing the oak.