Litter build-up frustration for North Lynn resident after heart surgery

Litter problems have resulted in a Lynn pensioner struggling to move his mobility scooter through an alleyway outside his home.

Colin Venemore, who turns 78 this week, has bemoaned a pile up of litter and discarded bottles which has been blocking his way out of the alleyway between Burkitt Street and Creswell Street, just off Loke Road.

West Norfolk Council were contacted about the litter by the resident, however a spokesman has said it is private land.