Litter left at King's Lynn recreational space over Bank Holiday weekend

A King's Lynn resident has complained of litter being left at Lynnsport Fields over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Trevor Bailey sent in pictures from the football fields to the Lynn News after visiting the facility on Saturday morning.

Lynnsport football fields on Saturday morning. Picture: Trevor Bailey

He said: "Lynnsport are constantly sending a person around in the mornings to clear up.

"I did go to the council last year with other photos of the same mess. It is presumably left by youths as I can't see adults leaving this sort of mess.

"Their parents must be very pleased. Not.

"Since we lost out pooch last autumn then we tend not to go over there so much now but I see things are still the same, rubbish left everywhere."

Picture: Trevor Bailey. Taken on Saturday morning

A spokesman for the borough council said Lynnsport is the council's land, but the litter had not been reported to them to clear up.

He added the rubbish has now been cleared after the Lynn News enquired about it.

"We encourage people to let us know if they find illegally dumped rubbish or witness people fly-tipping on public land, we will clean up and investigate it," the spokesman said.

Members of the public can report fly-tipping or litter to the borough council by calling 01553 616200 or through the council's website.