A litter pick is planned to take place this weekend in the Lynn area.

It’s been organised by Cllr Jo Rust and will start at the top of Spring Lane on Gayton Road on Saturday, April 1 starting at 11am.

Cllr Rust has arranged a number of litter picks in the past and encourages anybody to come and take part.

Cllr Jo Rust encourages members of the public to take part in the litter pick. Picture: iStock

She said: “Some areas suffer more from discarded litter than others.

“We know that by spending a few hours on a regular basis to improve an area really boosts the feel good factor of local residents.”

Clean up materials are provided by West Norfolk Council and Cllr Rust said just to bring your “community spirit.”