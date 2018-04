Litter-picking volunteers from the Labour Party in Swaffham helped to clear Shouldham Lane on Sunday.

A total of seven bags were collected from the public by-way between Princes Street and the footpath past Swaffham allotments.

A discarded holdall, bottles, cans and used nappies were among items collected.

Labour Party organiser Gary Lawson said: “There were only a small number of us,it was incredible just how much rubbish we were able to collect.”