Families of youngsters were thrilled to be back at their North Lynn centre after it was vandalised and forced to close after the lockdown.

The Little Discoverers vacated the building after vandals climbed on to the roof during the summer lockdown and kicked flues until they were destroyed.

The lack of heating and the reduced ventilation rendered the building unsuitable during Covid-19 and the winter months.

Little Discoverers, who meet at The Dutton Pavilion King's Lynn, has reopened after repairs to damage caused by vandals during the Summer Lockdown. Pictured from left are team members Pauline Bennett, Kat Hunter, Lauren Tuffs, welcoming families back. Picture: Paul Marsh

The incident, which forced the team at Little Discoverers to move their sessions online, is the most recent in a long string of incidents spanning seven years at Dutton Pavilion.

Team leader Kat Hunter said: “It’s just such a shame that after finally being able to return to working with our families after the first lockdown, that we were once again forced to work from home due to vandalism.

“Please, if anyone witnesses any vandalism at the Dutton Pavilion, please alert Alive Lynnsport or the local police as soon as is safe for you and possible.

“I really hope that the individuals who committed this act read this article and consider their actions.

“We are so looking forward to getting back to work and helping families in need in West Norfolk.“

The charity supports 24 families across West Norfolk with children aged up to five with a free service for youngsters with movement difficulties.

They provide music, singing, signing and sensory play to help encourage motor development.

The charity has been operating virtually while essential repairs take place at Dutton Pavilion, but they finally reopened on Tuesday. While services operate online, parents are unable to access the face-to-face support and advice provided at the centre.

Sharon Clifton, borough council spokesperson, said: “While we believe the vandalism took place in late August or early September, the damage was not immediately obvious so it is not possible to pinpoint exactly when the vandalism took place.

“We only became aware of the damage when we were made informed that the heating not working.We have worked with The Little Discoverers to get the damaged repaired and the building is now open again.”

She added: “We would reiterate the pleas of the Little Discoverers.At times when people need support services more than ever, the mindless acts of a few individuals can have a hugely damaging impact on local families.

“We would urge anyone who witnesses any vandalism in this area to report it to the police in the first instance and to Alive Lynnsport.”

The North Lynn building, which is part of Alive Lynnsport has been repeatedly targeted over the last seven years, with incidents of littering, graffiti and property vandalism reported to Norfolk Police.