It’s nearly time again to sort out your little one’s best outfit and enter them in our Little Stars baby and toddler photo competition.

Our photographer will be at Matalan on Blackfriars Road, Lynn, from Tuesday, August 12, to Saturday, August 16, with sessions on all five days from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, with the last sitting at 3.45pm.

There is free entry and no need to book first - just turn up on the day.

Photo shoots are at Matalan next month

After all photos have been taken, they will be published in the Lynn News and readers will be able to vote for their favourites.

When all the votes are counted, the winner will receive a 20x16 inch canvas portrait, the runner-up will get a 16x12 portrait and the third will get a 12x8 one.

You will also be able to buy a 10x8 print of the competition entry picture for just £5 (rrp £20) if you pay at the time of the sitting.