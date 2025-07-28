A dog show, live music and good food made for a super community event.

The Picnic in the Park event is held for the benefit of the Woottons community, allowing all to enjoy a day in the green space.

It was originally set to be held at Wootton Park on Saturday, June 7. However, it was rescheduled due to a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.

The rides proved popular at the Woottons event

When the new date arrived, the Met Office issued a second weather warning - but instead of rescheduling a second time, organisers decided to soldier on and hold the event anyway.

As luck would have it, the rain held off for most of the day, meaning that all of the planned events could go ahead.

These events included a dog show run by Sunnyside Vets, a tug of war organised by West Norfolk Rugby Club, and a beat the goalie competition run held by the Woottons Football Club.

Visitors were treated to music from a variety of bands

In addition to these events, visitors to the picnic were treated to a range of stalls and music performed by a range of “excellent” bands and singers, as well as resident DJ Neil.

The Picnic on the Park committee would like to thank all those that came to support the event,” a spokesman said.

“A special thanks to all the contributors of funds that enable us to put on this free event - Cllr Richard Coates for his contribution from his councillor’s grant fund, the National Lottery Community Fund for their contribution, and a special thanks to Lynn Star Haulage and Distribution for loaning us the trailer for the weekend.”

Reporting by Mollie Lemmon