Live music night in King’s Lynn to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis charity

A woman who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) last year is organising a live music night to raise money for a charity which funds research into the disease.

Ellie Nicholas, 26, from Lynn, was diagnosed with the condition, which can affect the brain and spinal cord causing issues with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance, in January last year.

It is a lifelong condition that can sometimes cause serious disability and is commonly diagnosed in people in their 20s and 30s.

She said: “My life was completely flipped upside down and sadly will never be the same again.

“There is currently no cure for MS and so I want to do all I can to help to find a cure or at least help towards progressing the research to make life easier for myself and people like me.”

Hoping to raise £4,000 for the MS Society, Ms Nicholas’ live music event is set to take place at St Nicholas’ Chapel, Lynn, on April 14, from 7.30pm.

“The event will include Claire Scollay, who is a jazz singer, and Mark Malle who is a DJ who will play a mixture of music,” said Ms Nicholas.

“The main entertainment of the night is Evo, who are formally known as Evolution, singing a variety or rock, punk and pop music.

“We will also have a raffle and every ticket includes a free raffle ticket with lots of exciting prizes.

“I would absolutely love to raise £4000 if I could but of course, anything is fantastic.”

She says tickets cost £10 and are available from Images Hair Salon and The Nip and Growler Ale House, both in Lynn. Alternatively, contact Faye and Paul Reeves on 07983 718111 or Ms Nicholas herself via Facebook.