Live music returns to King's Lynn pub after coronavirus impasse

Live music will return to a Lynn pub this weekend following a successful trial with safety measures in place.

The White Hart on St James Street will host acoustic performer Andy Hodgson from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday with no standing allowed for the session.

Once all six tables in the pub are occupied, no further people will be allowed into the building.

White Hart pub, King's Lynn

Pub owner and semi professional musician Neal Durose said: “Basically we have altered the layout as we are able to move the furniture about so everyone is positioned safely and able to enjoy the music.

“There is a distance of three metres between the performer and the first seat. We had a trial run with myself on Sunday and it was pretty successful. Once all the tables are occupied, whether that is one person or five, we do not allow anyone else in if they are not in the same bubble.”

The pub will have a different artist every Sunday for the acoustic sessions but Mr Durose said they are still a long way from staging gigs at the venue due to coronavirus restrictions.

Neal Durose and Anita Turner

He said: “Socially distanced gigs are not feasible until phase five begins. With me being a musician myself, I know there are an awful lot of people chomping at the bit to get back out again.”

Andy Hodgson is described as being well-known on the Peterborough music scene and he performs songs ranging from 80s rock to modern day rock, covering the likes of Green Day, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.

Speaking about the importance of music returning to his pub, Mr Durose added: “It offers a lot more diversity as we have moved away from Sky Sports which is now ridiculously expensive.

“We endeavour to get live music back as there is not a great deal at the moment.”

