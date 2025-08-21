Hundreds of students across West Norfolk are today discovering their GCSE results.

Students at King Edward VII (KES) Academy, Springwood High School and King’s Lynn Academy (KLA) in Lynn, Marshland High School in West Walton, St Clements High School in Terrington St Clement, Smithdon High School in Hunstanton, Iceni Academy in Methwold, Litcham School, The Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham, Fakenham Academy and Downham Market Academy all receive their results today.

Results will be published here as they come in…