Mick Poupa celebrated 100 years not out surrounded by his loved ones.

Born October 28, 1921 in the East End of London, Mr Poupa, now of Stanley Road, Lynn, was a tailor.

He would bring the fur coats home and his wife Florence worked through the night as a seamstress lining them.

100th Birthday Celebration for Mick Poupa. Pictured Mick with his Son Michael Poupa. Daughter Carole Devonshire.MLNF-21MF100147

Surrounded by members of his family, Mick has two children Carole and her brother Michael, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He received loads of cards from different people and, of course, a significant card from the Queen.

Florence said: "He didn't need the card from the Queen, I'm his queen."

100th Birthday Celebration for Mick Poupa. Pictured Mick Poupa.MLNF-21MF100148

Mick's daughter Carole Thompson, of North Lynn said: "He is a legend. He is my hero. He never complains and just gets on with it.

"When I take him to the hospital he says 'don't leave me here' and I say no Dad you're coming home with me. He doesn't want to have carers as he says 'no I've got my daughter'."

Described as a workaholic, following a heart attack and fitted with a pacemaker Carole, who works in Fishers in Hunstanton, decided to move her parents nearer to her in Lynn.

100th Birthday Celebration for Mick Poupa. Pictured Mick Poupa. with his family.MLNF-21MF100150

She said: "Not there are not far from me and I can see them every day without the toing and froing. He's so independent, he washes and showers himself.

"He has health issues but he just gets on with it.

The day's celebrations included a banner, cakes and balloons and the only thing Mick wanted was a flutter on the horses.

100th Birthday Celebration for Mick Poupa. Pictured Mick Poupa. with his Wife Florence.MLNF-21MF100151

Carole said: "He loves his horses and he always gets his morning paper.

"We got him a new dressing gown to keep him warm. He was a bit sleepy in the mornng and is not going out as much now.

"He has blackouts but other than that he sat in his chair in his PJ's and we got some lovely photos. It was really, really lovely. I love him to bits."